Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Purchased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,847 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February makes up 1.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PFEB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. 15,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $764.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

