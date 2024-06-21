Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stake Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:PJAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.17. 22,634 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

