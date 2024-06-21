Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $81.64. 2,020,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.