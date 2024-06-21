Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,048,000 after purchasing an additional 104,844 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,490,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,812,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $788.25. 872,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,225. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $791.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

