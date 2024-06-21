Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,465 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

