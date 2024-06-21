Inscription Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 22,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CI traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.98. 4,060,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,998. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

