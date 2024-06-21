Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 166 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after acquiring an additional 550,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 422,241 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $172.05. The company had a trading volume of 924,306 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

