Insider Buying: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Acquires $169,500.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,502,134 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,411.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACRS

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.