Insider Buying: B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Insider Purchases £600 in Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Rosman acquired 20,000 shares of B90 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($762.39).

B90 opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Friday. B90 Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.12.

B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.

