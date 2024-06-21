Insider Buying: B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90) Insider Purchases £600 in Stock

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Rosman acquired 20,000 shares of B90 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £600 ($762.39).
B90 Price Performance
B90 opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Friday. B90 Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.12.
B90 Company Profile
