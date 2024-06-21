Insider Buying: Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Director Purchases 29,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Anu Dhir acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, with a total value of C$100,340.00.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TKO stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.46. 310,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,135. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.20.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.