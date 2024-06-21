Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $665,256.24 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.90. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Caleres by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

