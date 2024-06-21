Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells 73,880 Shares of Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 73,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £8,126.80 ($10,326.30).
Critical Metals Price Performance
Shares of CRTM opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.14. Critical Metals Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.70.
Critical Metals Company Profile
