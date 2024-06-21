Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells 73,880 Shares of Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 73,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £8,126.80 ($10,326.30).

Critical Metals Price Performance

Shares of CRTM opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.14. Critical Metals Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

