Insider Selling: Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) CIO Sells $100,513.00 in Stock

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $100,513.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,697.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ellington Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Ellington Financial stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a current ratio of 46.79. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on EFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 105,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 37,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

