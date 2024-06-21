Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Sells $3,563,280.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FI opened at $149.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

