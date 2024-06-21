Insider Selling: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

HDSN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hudson Technologies

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.