Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $46,181.52 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total value of $46,181.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Cary Baker sold 374 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $44,393.80.

On Monday, March 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $135,521.82.

NASDAQ PI opened at $146.66 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $175.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $217,290,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,211,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Impinj by 40.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,747,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

