Insider Selling: Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Director Sells $21,554.02 in Stock

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) Director Dipchand Nishar sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $21,554.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,433.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Seer Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Seer stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 529.52%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seer by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 931,260 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

