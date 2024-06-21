Insider Selling: Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Director Sells C$12,150.00 in Stock

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Wahl sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$12,150.00.

Sebastian Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 80,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$20,168.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 26,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$5,980.00.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

AGX opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Silver X Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining ( CVE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The firm had revenue of C$5.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0144254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

