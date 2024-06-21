Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $70,534.50 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

SKYT stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

