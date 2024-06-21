International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.74. 3,579,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,600. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.93. The company has a market cap of $157.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

