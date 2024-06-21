Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

LUNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $456.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Intuitive Machines had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.