Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.98. The stock had a trading volume of 795,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,117. The firm has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $437.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

