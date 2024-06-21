Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

RSPM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,602. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $286.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

