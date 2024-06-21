Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,463,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,839,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,007,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $36.72. 258,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,487. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

