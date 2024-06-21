Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,604. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

