Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID):

6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $1.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 493,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Ovid Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. On average, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.