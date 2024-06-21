Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID):
- 6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.50 to $1.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Ovid Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 493,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,388. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.58.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. On average, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
