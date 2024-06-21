Iris Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 42,291 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 26,567 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

IREN stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 18,076,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,843,504. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

