Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 24th (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Iron Horse Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:IROHU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 24th. Iron Horse Acquisitions had issued 6,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $61,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:IROHU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $13.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

