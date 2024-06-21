IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 194,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 159,919 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $9.24.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $654.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 29.02%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

