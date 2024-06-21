IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 194,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 159,919 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $9.24.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $654.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 29.02%.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 36,113 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
Featured Stories
