iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 273,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

