iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 156,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,106,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.21. 3,923,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

