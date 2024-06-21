iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1,539.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,369 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $53,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IUSG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 304,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,936. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $129.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.05.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

