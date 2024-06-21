iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.70% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $33,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,442,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4,354.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 52,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.48. 472,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,574. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

