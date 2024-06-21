iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,994,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,507,000 after acquiring an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 550,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,215,000 after acquiring an additional 179,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.64. 330,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,858. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.