iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Selway Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Selway Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.39. 2,309,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

