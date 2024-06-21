iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $110.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

