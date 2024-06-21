iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 16.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $59,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,322,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.52. The stock had a trading volume of 613,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.