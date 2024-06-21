iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.18. 207,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,324. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

