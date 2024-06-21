ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.28

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 9186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

ITV Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

About ITV

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.