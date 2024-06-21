ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.28

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 9186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
ITV Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
