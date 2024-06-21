Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.03-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30-6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.79 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Argus lowered Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Jabil stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

