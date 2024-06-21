Janet Kerr Sells 2,500 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $580,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of APPF opened at $231.87 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.32 and a twelve month high of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 112.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.34.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on APPF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AppFolio by 129.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.