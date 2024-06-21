Jasper Therapeutics’ (JSPR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $329.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

See Also

