Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $37.39 million, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is -285.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

