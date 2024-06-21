Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.94 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $125,859.89 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0017589 USD and is up 9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $132,664.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

