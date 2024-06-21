Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 4,697,243 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,714,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,774,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770,739.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,774,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770,739.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,792. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.