Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after buying an additional 3,139,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after buying an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.