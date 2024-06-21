Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,000.00 in Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron P. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Journey Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE JOY opened at C$3.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Journey Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.92 and a one year high of C$6.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51.
Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of C$52.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Journey Energy
Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
