JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,982 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 82,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,476. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $46.94.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

