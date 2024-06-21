JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $112.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.86.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $109.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,022,000 after acquiring an additional 87,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 64.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,296,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 898,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

