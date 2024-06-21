Kaspa (KAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.48 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $48.97 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,984,642,811 coins and its circulating supply is 23,984,636,406 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,980,720,636.40028 with 23,980,729,410.727905 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.1464835 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $56,844,842.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

